SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Brewing has plans to open a new taphouse near the state Capitol.

The new location will be on Galisteo Street.

This week, Santa Fe city councilors approved the brewing company for their small brewer license.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, owner Brian Lock says he’s been looking for a new spot for the last six years.

He says he was looking for a building that had some character to it.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps