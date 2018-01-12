BCSO looks for possible victims of sexual assault at foster facility

(KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for possible victims after a man was arrested for raping a teen in foster care.

Deputies say a 17-year-old girl came forward saying 21-year-old Servando Barriga has sexually assaulted her.

Barriga’s parents run a treatment foster care facility where they say a teen was staying.

Deputies say Barriga admitted to having sex with the teen and engaging in inappropriate behavior with at least one other foster child in the past.

Servando has lived at the home, which has been a foster facility for about 20 years, and has had contact with foster children that whole time.

If you have any information about any other victims, call BCSO.

