Balloon Museum exhibit commemorates historic flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was July 11, 1897, when three pioneers set out on the journey to be the first trip to the North Pole via balloon. S.A. Andrée, Nils Strindberg and Knut Fraenkel were the three men on board the balloon for the historic flight. Other attempts had been made, but all were unsuccessful.

The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is commemorating that flight with an exhibit at the museum. That particular exhibit, Arctic Air: The Bold Flight of S.A. Andrée, is set to close by early Spring 2018.

The balloon, named Örnen, meaning Eagle, was said to be well equipped and used innovative technology at the time. This also includes a camera created by Strindberg which recorded altitude and location with each photo taken. It’s information like this which curators hope attendees can learn about the historic flight.

For more information, including display times, you can visit the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum website.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps