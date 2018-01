ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for new leads in a very public murder from three years ago.

Angelo Martinez stumbled into a Walmart near Coors and I-40 in January of 2015 after being shot in the parking lot.

APD has recently released surveillance video showing the altercation, hoping to find answers.

Police say a suspect in a red truck drove up to Martinez and shoots him.

The suspect then drove off.

If you have any information, contact police.

