ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are trying to find a suspect connected to a hit-and-run.

A week ago, police say a car hit a pedestrian on Central and Eubank. The person went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 parked at a convenience store before that hit-and-run.

Police suspect it’s the truck that hit the pedestrian. Video then shows the driver walk into the store.

If you know who he is, call 242-COPS.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps