ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have identified the man shot and killed by police last weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress Sunday at an apartment near Central and Wyoming.

APD says when they confronted the suspect, Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, he was armed.

At least one officer opened fire, killing Saavedra-Arreola.

Police say he had a long criminal history, including homicide.

At the time of the shooting, he was wanted for a probation violation.

