Youth participation, keynote speakers and more highlight 2018 MLK Day celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Albuquerque promises to be a large community event featuring a parade, performances, speakers, youth involvement and more.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., a man who brought so much to the cause of civil rights.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired a nation toward social justice and his achievements continue to be celebrated as having made the world, our nation, and our community a better place.

The 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Commemoration Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A scholarship breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The March will begin at 11 a.m at the NE corner of University Blvd and MLK Jr. Ave, with speakers and performances to follow. All events are free and everyone is welcome.

To learn more, visit the NM MLK website.