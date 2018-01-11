Video: Man arrested for 9th DWI admits he’s ‘way over the limit’

FARMINGTON, N.M (KRQE) – New video shows how a man convicted of drunk driving eight times first lies, then just admits he’s “way over the limit” before he’s arrested again.

Police were called to an Outback Steakhouse in Farmington in November because a man was fighting with a woman. Police say they would find a really drunk 47-year-old Simon Begay walking outside.

They let him go after he told them he didn’t have a car, but minutes later the same officers got another call saying a driver was speeding, swerving and almost hitting other cars.

Officer: “Have you had anything to drink tonight, man?”

Begay: “No.”

However, Begay immediately handed over his keys and tells officers he was way over the limit to drive. The officer then asked about being lied to earlier at the Outback.

Officer: “So you said you were coming from a friend’s house?”

Begay: “None of your business where I’m coming from.”

Officer: “Because the last time I had contact with you, you were at Outback.”

Begay: “Yeah, you were following me.”

Officer: “No, I wasn’t following you. We got a call.”

Police say they also found pot in his car.

If Begay gets convicted on his ninth DWI, a new law would send him away for at least 10 years.

