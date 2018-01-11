Video: Man arrested for 9th DWI admits he’s ‘way over the limit’

By Published: Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M (KRQE) – New video shows how a man convicted of drunk driving eight times first lies, then just admits he’s “way over the limit” before he’s arrested again.

Police were called to an Outback Steakhouse in Farmington in November because a man was fighting with a woman. Police say they would find a really drunk 47-year-old Simon Begay walking outside.

They let him go after he told them he didn’t have a car, but minutes later the same officers got another call saying a driver was speeding, swerving and almost hitting other cars.

Officer: “Have you had anything to drink tonight, man?”
Begay: “No.”

However, Begay immediately handed over his keys and tells officers he was way over the limit to drive. The officer then asked about being lied to earlier at the Outback.

Officer: “So you said you were coming from a friend’s house?”
Begay: “None of your business where I’m coming from.”
Officer: “Because the last time I had contact with you, you were at Outback.”
Begay: “Yeah, you were following me.”
Officer: “No, I wasn’t following you. We got a call.”

Police say they also found pot in his car.

If Begay gets convicted on his ninth DWI, a new law would send him away for at least 10 years.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s