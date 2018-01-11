Unique video game store set to open in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction forced several businesses to shut down and move out of Nob Hill, but despite ongoing construction problems one local business is excited to move in.

Michael Brown, owner of “We Know Video Games,” is expanding his company from one metro location inside Cottonwood Mall to include a vacant Nob Hill property near Central and Girard.

“This is the area that we’ve always wanted to be in. We were kind of just waiting for the right time,” Brown said.

The store used to be “My Vinyl Offer” — one of the many stores that shut their doors during the ART project.

Unfortunately he said that ART did impact his business and if he had been able to stick it out a little bit longer than he never would’ve left the area,” Brown said.

Brown is bringing his successful retro video game store to Nob Hill without fear of ART because he thinks the area deserves a fresh start.

“We’re super excited,” he said. “I think that the majority of the construction is pretty much done.”

Brown wants to make other people love the area too, by making his store a place for everyone.

“We want to show people that there are still other local businesses that are excited about the area, love UNM and love New Mexico in general,” he said.

Brown sees past what other businesses see as red flags and hopes other businesses do the same.

“We’ve actually scheduled an event every single day for the month of February,” Brown said.

“We Know Video Games” will open in Nob Hill on Feb. 2. For more information about the store, click here.

