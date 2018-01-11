Santa Fe council wants to be able to hire retired cops

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council is passing along an idea to state lawmakers.

They want lawmakers to write legislation that allows retired police officers to return to work while still collecting retirement benefits.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the council voted in favor of a resolution to support such legislation.

The resolution says Santa Fe is having a difficult time filling about 20 positions allowed by the budget.

It also argues that Albuquerque, which struggles to recruit officers, could benefit from the legislation too.

Councilor Joseph Maestas voted against it saying it would impact the career path of younger officers.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s