Santa Fe council wants to be able to hire retired cops

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council is passing along an idea to state lawmakers.

They want lawmakers to write legislation that allows retired police officers to return to work while still collecting retirement benefits.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the council voted in favor of a resolution to support such legislation.

The resolution says Santa Fe is having a difficult time filling about 20 positions allowed by the budget.

It also argues that Albuquerque, which struggles to recruit officers, could benefit from the legislation too.

Councilor Joseph Maestas voted against it saying it would impact the career path of younger officers.

