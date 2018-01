ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s top offenders have been handed a hefty sentence.

Wednesday, Judge Jacqueline Flores handed down the maximum sentence of nine-and-a-half years to Christopher Heh for stolen vehicle charges.

Heh has been involved in everything from drugs to stealing cars, SWAT standoffs, even breaking into a home and passing out in a little girl’s bed.

Heh is still facing 41 more years for three other cases.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps