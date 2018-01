ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say Wyoming is closed between Central and Lomas due to police activity.

APD says the offender was taken into custody for creating a disturbance in the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

APD will closing Nb & SB Wyoming between Central & Lomas reference police activity @abqfire — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 11, 2018