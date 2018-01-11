‘Parents Must Be Dead’ at Aux Dog

Filmmaker, director and actor Christine McHugh stops by the Living studios to discuss her upcoming performance of “Parents Must Be Dead” as part of the Q Solo Festival at the Aux Dog Theater.

The arresting title reflects a piece of self-discovery, mourning and hope as McHugh chronicles the passing of her parents, and the re-birth, of sorts, that comes after the bittersweet milestone.

Performances are Jan.19 to 21, with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit AuxDogTheatre.org.