Re-invigorate your yoga practice with Albuquerque’s Open Space Visitor Center. Yoga With A View takes place every Sunday at 9am, with majestic views of the Sandias and the Bosque.

New students can enjoy a $5 entry fee. Other classes are $15, with a third of the proceeds going to Open Space. Classes are open to all skill levels, with hands-on instruction.

For more information, visit CABQ.gov/Open-Space.