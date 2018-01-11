NMSU Report: Aggies bowl game coverage worth $24 million in earned media

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State’s big bowl win is proving to be lucrative in more ways than one.

The New Mexico State Aggies defeated Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl

According to a university marketing report, NMSU football-related stories earned a media value of $24 million.

The value is based on how much media publicity the university got and how much it would have cost if the university had paid for it through advertising.

Stories reached ESPN, the Washington Post, and USA Today. There were even publications in India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The reports say ESPNs coverage reached an estimated $26 million people.

