NMSU Aggies take care of Grand Canyon in a big game on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies won their highly anticipated Western Athletic Conference showdown at Grand Canyon 70-59 Thursday night. With the win the Aggies improved to 2-0 in WAC play and 14-3 overall. Grand Canyon dropped to 1-1 in conference play and 11-6 overall.

Aggies guard Zach Lofton had another big night as he would score 29 points in the win. The only other Aggie in double figures was A.J. Harris who had 11 points. Former Onate Knights star Johnny McCants scored 4 points and pulled down 9 rebounds.

The Aggies overcame 18 turnovers to that of 7 for GCU to get the win. It also helped that the Aggies doubled up the Lopes on rebounds 50 to 25. The Aggies are at Bakersfield Saturday. The game has an 8pm start time and will be broadcast online on ESPN 3.