Morning Rush January 11th: Man accused of beating Cibola High student with shovel wants charges dismissed

1. A judge could soon decide if some charges will be dropped against the man accused of beating Albuquerque teen Brittani Marcell nearly to death. Justin Hansen is accused of beating Marcell with a shovel inside her northwest Albuquerque home in 2008. The 17-year-old woke up from a coma and didn’t remember his name until October of 2016. Police arrested Hansen last July after his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene. His defense attorneys are now arguing some of the charges should be dismissed because the statute of limitations has run out. New Mexico law only allows the statute of limitations to be put on pause when the crime is rape.

2. A judge could rule if a warrant will be issued for a woman who defense attorneys say was at the scene when Albuquerque Police Department Officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed. This comes as the attorneys for accused cop killer Davon Lymon try to flip the script on the state. Lymon is accused of killing Officer Webster during a traffic stop in 2015. The state will be using testimony from 19-year-old Savannah Garcia’ who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night. However, Lymon’s defense attorneys say Tiana Lozoya was the passenger that night. Thursday they’re asking a judge to issue a warrant for Lozoya to get her testimony.

3. Light rain and snow showers will continue to push out of eastern NM through late morning, giving way to more sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon.

4. A new type of training could soon be required for Albuquerque Police Department officers to help them identify if someone has autism. This comes after a spike in dangerous encounters where police use force not knowing a person has autism. City Councilor Pat Davis is proposing all officers and firefighters go through the online curriculum called Safe and Sound. Davis believes it will pass and says training would begin this summer.

5. A local organization really needs your help with collecting donations to send care packages to troops overseas. Blue Star Mothers send hundreds of packages with snacks to troops. Organizers say the past 8 years donations and money coming into the Rio Grande chapter has dropped nearly $40,000.

Morning’s Top Stories