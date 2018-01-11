Mayor: Albuquerque to adopt Paris Climate Agreement goals

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque will uphold the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

That’s according to Mayor Tim Keller who he will follow the National Climate Agenda agreed to by mayors. He says that means setting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We will not only make things better for our families and businesses in the short term, we will begin to define a more sustainable future for Albuquerque to ensure that our city will continue to thrive over generations to come,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Mayor Keller says the city has already been moving toward those goals, mentioning the Sunport’s solar panels and the city’s recycling program.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s