Mayor: Albuquerque to adopt Paris Climate Agreement goals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque will uphold the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

That’s according to Mayor Tim Keller who he will follow the National Climate Agenda agreed to by mayors. He says that means setting goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We will not only make things better for our families and businesses in the short term, we will begin to define a more sustainable future for Albuquerque to ensure that our city will continue to thrive over generations to come,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Mayor Keller says the city has already been moving toward those goals, mentioning the Sunport’s solar panels and the city’s recycling program.

