Major renovations underway at Roswell zoo

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a major renovation underway at the Spring River Park and Zoo in Roswell. It’s been underfire from PETA claiming mistreatment of animals.

Thursday, zoo personnel showed off some of the changes from 2017. Not only were major renovations done last year, but there’s more on the way, like a future cougar exhibit.

Adding and replacing fences, repairing exhibit stucco, and bringing in new animals are just a few of the goals Spring River Park and Zoo accomplished in 2017.

“Some of the things the zookeepers did this last fall was make these [fox and raccoon exhibits] a little more natural by adding sand back into them,” Marge Woods, zoo superintendent, said.

Those exhibits aren’t the only ones that got a facelift. The mountain lions and bears got a few new toys as well.

“We have added sandboxes. We have added platforms so they can go up as well as under, which they use constantly,” Woods explained.

Behind the scenes, zoo staff spent six months replacing an old shed. The new one has heating and air conditioning inside for the bobcats and coatis.

“They had a little bit of heat before, but this is to provide them with an area where they can go in, and if we need to do medical procedures inside we can,” Wood said.

With so much happening in 2017, the zoo has big plans for 2018. They plan to fill the empty aviary with birds and move the llamas from across the river.

“We do have plans hopefully to build some new exhibits. We have a zoo planner and a zoo architect working on some very nice plans for the zoo,” Woods said.

A lot of the changes come in the wake of a survey done by the city of Roswell.

“We did get a lot of feedback from the community that they do want to see improvements to the zoo and that they are willing to support any improvements for the zoo,” Juanita Jennings, Roswell’s director for public affairs, said.

The zoo, which is free, could start charging admission down the road to help pay for more upgrades.

“I would pay to go to it. It helps for the betterment of the animals,” said Walter Harris of Roswell.

The city will release the zoo’s master plan to the public this spring. However, the city is not saying how much admission to the zoo could end up costing.

The national animal rights group PETA has hammered Roswell’s zoo for its bear and mountain lion enclosures.

KRQE News 13 reached out to PETA about the zoo’s plans but the group was not available for comment.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps