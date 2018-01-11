The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture invites you to explore the history of Southern Apacheans with Lifeways of the Southern Athabaskans.

The Museum will exhibit over 100 objects dating from the late 1880s to the present. Cultural objects will represent the lifeways of the different Apachean groups in New Mexico and Arizona. These cultural objects include basketry, beaded clothing, hunting and horse gear.

These groups are Jicarilla Apache, Mescalero Apache, Fort Sill Apache (Chiricahua), San Carlos Apache and White Mountain Apache.

For more information, visit IndianArtsandCulture.org.