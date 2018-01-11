Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Light rain and snow showers will continue to push out of eastern NM through late morning, giving way to more sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s in most areas. Breezy conditions (10-20mph) will gradually relax through late day.

FRIDAY: A nice day on tap with sunshine over the area and afternoon highs above average (40s, 50s and 60s).

SATURDAY: Late Friday into Saturday, a backdoor cold front will edge in from the northeast corner of the state. High temperatures will drop 10°-20° across the Plains while areas further west will experience only a slight drop (1°-3°). No rain or snow expected.