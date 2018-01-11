Judge to decide if warrant will be issued for another witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge could rule if a warrant will be issued for a woman who defense attorneys say was at the scene when Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed.

Davon Lymon is accused of killed Officer Webster in 2015 when he was pulled over on his motorcycle at Central and Eubank.

The state will be using testimony from 19-year-old Savannah Garcia, who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night.

However, Lymon’s defense attorneys are asking a warrant be issued for another woman, Tiana Lozoya.

They claim she was actually the passenger of the motorcycle that night.

Prosecutors filed a response saying it’s hearsay. The hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

