Judge rules city was right to fire controversial Albuquerque cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial fired Albuquerque cop, Jeremy Dear, will not get his job back after all.

A district court judge finally made that clear in a ruling Thursday saying the city was right to fire Dear.

The decision has been a few years in the making as the city originally fired Dear in 2014, but he’s been fighting since then to get his job back.

Dear has been controversial since he shot and killed 19-year-old Mary Hawkes back in April 2014.

Dear claimed the suspected truck thief pointed a gun at him, but he didn’t have his camera on. The city fired him after that shooting saying Dear repeatedly failed to turn on his body cam despite being ordered to do so.

Dear fought the firing claiming the camera policies were unclear. Eventually the decision to fire him was overturned by the city’s personnel board.

The city fought Dear’s reinstatement and won Thursday.

A district court judge says there’s substantial evidence to show Dear violated city policy numerous times in his tenure at the Albuquerque Police Department and can be fired for it.

In response, Dear’s attorney says they disagree with the ruling and are considering an appeal.

Dear and APD are still the subjects of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mary Hawkes.

Related Coverage:

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps