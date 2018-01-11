John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Expect a quiet end to the week as the winter storm continues to pull away. Temperatures will rebound Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Another storm system will pass to the north and east, dropping a back door cold front into the state Friday night. This will cool down the east by 10° – 15° Saturday, while central sections see around a 5° drop. The weather remains quiet through the weekend and into early next week, with the occasional dry cold front cooling temperatures across primarily the east.

