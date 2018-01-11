Jessica Kelley sentenced to seven years in prison for drug dealing charge

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in Victoria Martens murder got a significant sentence Thursday morning in a different case.

Jessica Kelley’s attorney argued she’s being treated unfairly.

A judge sentenced Kelley Thursday morning to seven years in prison for a 2015 drug dealing charge she pleaded guilty to.

Judge Benjamin Chavez added four years to her sentence because of her criminal past.

The state brought up Kelley’s felony convictions and the current murder charge against her.

She is one of three people accused of raping and murdering Victoria Martens at a northwest Albuquerque apartment in August of 2016.

She was arrested for the murder just days after getting out jail in another case.

“After getting out of custody on that case she was arrested for her involvement in the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl. That case is still pending. She has not been convicted but it cannot be ignored when sentencing today,” said prosecutor Rachel Eagle.

Kelley’s attorney argued his client is being punished too severely because of the high profile murder case.

“This is piling on,” he said. “To be expected, there’s cameras in the courtroom everybody knows about the other case and frankly it’s unfair.”

The judge sided with prosecutors Thursday morning and added time to Kelley’s sentence as a habitual offender. Her trial for the murder case is scheduled for next January.

Kelley will be tried after Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens who are also charged in the murder.

Kelley’s attorney was not pleased with that order, worrying prosecutors will be able to use facts against her that may come out in the first two trials.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s