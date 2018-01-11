Highlands University eyes cuts, hikes amid stagnant funding

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – Highlands University officials say the school may see cuts or tuition hikes amid stagnant funding from the New Mexico state legislature.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the proposals came as school officials expect state funding ranging from a zero-percent increase to a cut of 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Highlands University is seeing a decrease in enrollment.

Vice President for Finance and Administration and Government Relations Max Baca says undergraduate enrollment went down about 8.5 percent over the past year, dropping to 1,882 students.

The last time Highlands had an enrollment below 1,900 undergrads was in the late 1980s.