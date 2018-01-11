Donations of used vehicles create funds to feed the hungry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A local non-profit is “thinking outside the box” to raise the money needed to keep 70,000 people fed every week.

There’s a brand new way to help feed New Mexicans in need and support Roadrunner Food Bank’s (RRFB) mission to solve hunger. Donations of used vehicles can now be turned into funds to feed the community.

RRFB accepts all types of vehicles as donations: cars, motorcycles, tractors, RVs, trailers – even boats! Vehicles are welcome whether they are in working condition or not. RRFB will arrange easy pick up of the donated vehicle, and many are eligible for a tax donation write-off.

Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico has been serving New Mexico’s hungry since 1980. As the largest Food Bank in the state, they distribute more than 30 million pounds every year to a network of hundreds of partner agencies and four regional food banks. In turn, these agencies provide food directly to the hungry in our communities across the state. Agencies served include food pantries, shelters, group homes, soup kitchens, low-income senior housing sites, and regional food banks.

Through that network, RRFB helps 70,000 hungry people in NM weekly.