Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is exited to start off 2018 with a bang

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is set to take on Yancy Medeiros on February 18th in Austin, Texas, as the main event of UFC Fight Night 126. Cerrone is coming off of a tough 2017, and for the first time in his career is riding a 3 fight losing streak, but The Cowboy isn’t letting that affect him coming into this fight.

“It’s weird you now, to think about that I have never gone 2 losses let alone 3. So, pshhh, na no effect though. I mean, I am just here plugging along, doing what I love and ready to get back in there”, said Donald Cerrone.

Coming into this main event bout it was supposed to be Matt Brown vs Cerrone at 155 pounds, but that plan changed says Cerrone. “Matt brown called for the fight and asked me to take it. I said yes and then I don’t know what happened on his end. So, now they had me at a main event spot and needed to find an opponent and Yancy said, hey I’ll do it. So, right on”, said Cowboy.

So, instead of fighting at 155 pounds, Cerrone will now fight at 170. Yancy is also a very dangerous opponent, as he has won 2 his last 3 bouts with 2 of those wins coming by knockout. “I will fight anyone anywhere that is kind of my legacy. So, I can’t say that I will fight anyone and they offer me, and I am like well except for him. So, I just keep fighting the best, why not who cares. 3 losses that doesn’t matter to me. I am just going out there like I have 3 wins”, said Donald Cerrone.

The Cowboy and Yancy Medeiros will meet up on February 18th in Austin, Texas.