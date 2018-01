FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new push by detectives in San Juan County to solve a missing person’s case.

Betty Claw went missing from the Farmington area in 1996. The sheriff’s office posted photos to its Facebook page in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

She would be 71 years old today. Anyone with information should contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

