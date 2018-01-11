Court upholds no bond hold for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Published:
Elexus Groves
Elexus Groves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The accused car thief who killed a mother and daughter has lost her fight to get out of jail.

Judge Cindy Leos ordered Elexus Groves held without bond pending trial saying she is a danger to the community. She’s charged with crashing into and killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shauna Arredondo Boling last year.

Before that Groves was accused of trying to run over a deputy.

Her attorneys appealed to the Supreme Court arguing it wasn’t enough to prove her dangerousness. Thursday, the Supreme Court said the no bond hold will stand.

