Brazil and Victor recognized by NFHS as National Coach of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of New Mexico coaches have been honored by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association as coach of the year. Maxwell boys basketball coach Eloy Brazil is the honoree for boys sports. Brazil has coached basketball in New Mexico for over 39 years.

He is the sixth winningest coach in New Mexico basketball. He spent 17 years at Cimarron where he brought the school their only state title and 16 at Springer where he brought them two of their three titles. Brazil has spent the last six seasons at Maxwell where he also won a state title. He is approaching 600 victories.

The girls coach of the year honoree is Cibola softball coach Gene Victor. Victor has coached the Cougars the last 34 years, racking up over 500 victories and a three-peat of titles from 2007-2009.