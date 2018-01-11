Bowling fundraiser to be held for local toddler diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)– This weekend, the public is invited to participate in the Mighty Matteo & Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Fundraiser to benefit a local toddler who suffers from the disorder.

The little boy known as “Mighty Matteo” was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder which affects the respiratory and digestive systems. To raise funds for medical equipment and treatment, as well as raise awareness of CF, there will be a Bowling Event. The Mighty Matteo & Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Fundraiser is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Teams of bowlers are welcome, as well as individuals who just want to show their support. A raffle will also take place.

For more information, visit Mighty Matteo’s website.