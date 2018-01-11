AP review details sexual harassment measures at state legislatures, NM lobbyists undergo training

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report out Thursday morning details how statehouses around the country are dealing with the issue of sexual harassment.

With five days until the start of the 2018 legislative session in New Mexico, lawmakers are working to revise the policies on sexual harassment amid concerns misconduct has gone unchecked.

On Thursday and Friday, Roundhouse lobbyists will take part in a voluntary sexual harassment training.

Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver called for the training saying it’s a step in ensuring that the Roundhouse is a safe place for everyone.

For the first time, lobbyists registering for the session will be asked whether they have sexual harassment policies in place and whether they’ve received training in the past year. Their responses will also be made public.

These extra measures come after a slew of sexual misconduct allegations at statehouses nationwide.

A new 50-state review, out Thursday morning by the Associated Press, found that in three-fourths of states at least one legislative chamber has recently worked to review its sexual misconduct policies.

In New Mexico, lawmakers are rewriting the policy against sexual harassment and have released a draft.

The AP review also found in past year at least 14 legislators in ten states have resigned from office after allegations and 16 others have faced other repercussions like removal from leadership positions.

In New Mexico, Senate Democrats recently ousted Senator Michael Padilla from his role as majority whip after decade-old allegations that he harassed women at a prior job. He has long denied the accusations.

The review also found about a third of legislative chambers do not require lawmakers to receive training and only a minority use external investigations, relying on lawmakers or staff to handle complaints against colleagues.

According to the AP report, New Mexico lawmakers will undergo training next week.

The session starts Tuesday, Jan. 16.

