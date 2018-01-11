Albuquerque murder suspect found in Colorado

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is now working with officials out of Denver, CO, to extradite a man who is accused of shooting a man two months ago.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 24-year-old Michael Baitz got into an argument with 31-year-old Benjamin Maldonado at an apartment near Menaul and Juan Tabo.

They say Baitz shot Maldonado and took off.

Wednesday, US Marshals received information that Baitz was hiding out in Denver. They found him and made an arrested without incident.

He will now be extradited back to Bernalillo County.

Baitz has been charged with an open count of murder.

