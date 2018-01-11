Albuquerque glide tours is a fun and unique way to tour historic Albuquerque. They offer three tours you can see in Old Town, venture through historic homes or get a taste of New Mexican cuisine. ABQ glide tours have been in business for two years and offer robo-scooter rides for individuals or groups of up to nine people. Corey Hennessey and his wife Mary have ridden robo-scooters all over the world but recently decided to bring this form of transportation to Albuquerque.

