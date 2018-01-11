$5K reward offered in Albuquerque gun heist case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to a gun heist in Albuquerque.
The suspect walked into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on San Mateo near Menaul on Oct. 24 but never left.
Officials believe he stayed overnight inside the store, then left the next day with a bag filled with merchandise including three shotguns and tactical gear.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the case call the ATF or Albuquerque Police.
