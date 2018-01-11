$5K reward offered in Albuquerque gun heist case

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to a gun heist in Albuquerque.

The suspect walked into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on San Mateo near Menaul on Oct. 24 but never left.

Officials believe he stayed overnight inside the store, then left the next day with a bag filled with merchandise including three shotguns and tactical gear.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the case call the ATF or Albuquerque Police.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s