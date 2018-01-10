Wyoming hands Lobo women second straight conference loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s basketball team lost a second straight Mountain West game Wednesday night on the road. Wyoming beat the Lobos 66-55. The Cowgirls got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Liv Roberts in the win.

The Lobos were led by guard Cherise Beynon who had a game high 28 points. Only two Lobos scored in double figures. N’Dea Flye had 10 points for the Lobos.

The loss dropped the Lobos to 15-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Wyoming improved to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Lobos will host Fresno State Saturday.