ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How are car thieves able to pull off their crimes in broad daylight? One Albuquerque woman is seeing for herself.

Surveillance video shows April’s Cadillac Escalade being stolen from her workplace near Wyoming Boulevard and Paseo Del Norte Tuesday afternoon.

Rewind the video and it shows the thieves in a red Trail Blazer driving around the parking lot, along with the thief himself.

If you see the stolen Escalade, call police.

