UNM students create video to advocate for more lottery scholarship funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students have found a unique way to prove their point in their quest to get more money allocated to the lottery scholarship.

The students created a video showing what life is like dealing with 60 percent of anything. That is how much money lottery scholarship recipients are receiving towards their tuition this school year.

The fund has long struggled to remain solvent with more money going out than coming in. UNM students recently sent a letter to the governor and lawmakers pleading with them to allocate more money to the fund.

They then released the creative video.

There has been talk about making the scholarship need-based or based on grades.

Lawmakers can’t seem to agree on a solution.

