Two New Mexico Representatives lay out plan for upcoming legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico Republicans laid out their plans for this upcoming legislative session.

Representatives Nate Gentry and Jason Harper met with business leaders Wednesday.

The two say they’ll tackle three main issues: crime, education and the economy.

Tuesday, their bipartisan crime plan wants to change the criteria for conditions of release, backing the three strikes law and more.

However, when it comes to education, they both want schools to be able to send texts to parents before their children’s tests and require students to create a post-graduation plan.

Both representatives also want to reduce tax rates on businesses.

Gentry says Republicans and Democrats have done a better job of working together this time around.