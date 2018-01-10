Tractor Brewing Launches Singer-Songwriter Showcase

In their ongoing endeavors to promote local artists, Tractor Brewing Wells Park is launching a monthly singer-songwriter showcase Wednesday, Jan 10th.

The event will feature three up-and-coming artists, giving a platform for their new music and introducing them to Duke City audiences. Event organizer David Bridwell (a singer/songwriter too) stops by the Living studios to talk about the event, as well as give a sampling of his original work.

Showtime starts at 8 p.m. at the Wells Park location.

For more details and calendar of events, visit Tractor online at GetPlowed.com.