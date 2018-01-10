ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with improvisation, worms, and Comic Con!

This week is full of fun events for the entire family, including:

1. Albuquerque Comic Con

Details: Albuquerque Comic Con, New Mexico’s comics and comics in film convention, will feature media and comic guests second to none. There will be vendors, media and panels, gaming celebrity autographs as well as photo ops.

Date and Time: Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Albuquerque Convention Center

Price: $5-$250

2. Live Music: Felix y los Gatos

Details: Felix y los Gatos is a New Mexico-based party band that delivers equal doses of electric stage presence and genuine, masterful musicianship. This quartet has performed together for more than 15 years and has performed from coast to coast. Known for their rich musical diversity the group’s sound combines influences of Americana – blues, gypsy jazz, ranchero and southwestern honky-tonk – with New Orleans-style zydeco to create a repertoire that spans cultures, generations, and borders.

Date and Time: Friday and Saturday 9 p.m.

Location: Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

Price: Free

3. UNM Men’s Basketball vs Wyoming

Details: Come cheer on the University of New Mexico Men’s Lobo Basketball team as they take on the University of Wyoming Cowboys.

Date and Time: Today, 7 p.m.

Location: Dreamstyle Arena aka The Pit

Price: $10-$100

4. Children’s Activity: Composting with Worms

Details: The Bernalillo County Extension Master Composters Program will teach you the basics of composting with red worms. Learn how to use this clean and highly efficient process to turn organic waste such as food scraps and paper products into high-quality compost. Must register for this event.

Date and Time: Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.

Location: Open Space Visitor Center (Westside)

Price: Free

5. New Mexico Philharmonic Concert: Winds & Horns Aplenty

Details: New Mexico’s own wind and horn connoisseur – Professor Eric Rombach-Kendall – conducts an afternoon of magnificent music. The orchestra pays tribute to Rossini, plays Bach’s glorious Passacaglia and Fugue in c minor, and returns to the dawn of the 20th century with Arthur Bird’s remarkable Serenade for Wind Instruments. And if you love brass, don’t miss the massive brass sound in Terracini’s Concerto for Brass!

Date and Time: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center

Price: $24-$68

6. Comedy Improv: The Show

Details: The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque! The beauty of improv is that every performance is created without preparations and each is completely

different. Using audience suggestions and any absurd ideas that cross their minds, improvers create scenarios and songs that are hilarious and preposterous, letting the audience in on the jokes. The Show has won many local awards including Best Comedy Troupe by Albuquerque the Magazine’s Best of City.

Date and Time: Weekly, Friday and Saturday 9 p.m.

Location: The Box Performance Space

Price: $8 – $10

7. Flamenco Dance Classes

Details: These authentic flamenco dance classes in Albuquerque’s Old Town District are for all ages and all skill levels and will teach the fundamentals of flamenco.

Date and Time: Daily excluding Friday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Casa Flamenca

Price: $12 drop-in

