Sports entertainment Topgolf targets Albuquerque for first New Mexico location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf confirmed Wednesday that it is actively pursuing a location in Albuquerque.

The entertainment chain would sit on 14.4 acres near Montano Road and I-25.

Topgolf is a point-scoring golf game that uses microchipped balls that instantly score themselves.

The three-level venue would feature 1,500 square feet of private event space, 72 climate-controlled hitting bays and create 325 full-time and part-time jobs.

“With 310 days of sunshine every year, Albuquerque is the perfect location for Topgolf because we offer fun outdoor recreation as well as entertainment in our indoor spaces,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a news release. “The city has a growing population and distinct cultural amenities that attract a large number of visitors to the area.”

Pending city approval, the entertainment chain would open in Spring 2019.

In a news release, Callaway also anticipates that Topgolf Albuquerque would serve approximately 300,000 guests annually.

