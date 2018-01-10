Sandia National Laboratories says its putting more money into local economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories says its pumping more and more money into the local economy.

According to the Sandia Labs 2017year-end report, it paid more than $400 million to New Mexico business for subcontractors, up by around $50 million from the year before.

Around 40 percent of the Sandia Labs subcontracting dollars go towards small businesses with a goal of bumping that up to 60 percent within five years.

Sandia currently employes more than 12,000 people.

