Ricky Apodaca is headed to the “MLB Dream Series” this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Ricky Apodaca is a 6-foot-1 senior at Sandia High School. The left handed pitcher is now gearing up to head out to Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday to participate in the second annual Dream Series Baseball camp.

“I got an email in like I think October. I saw it and I was like, this is a good opportunity for me to put my name on the map, and hopefully I can play my best against the best,” said Ricky Apodaca.

This is a big deal as Apodaca will get looked at by college and professional scouts. It is pegged as a special amateur development cameo that focuses on diversifying the pool of pitchers and catchers. The camp will be this weekend which will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I am representing New Mexico, but also for a great man who did something great for this country, with political change and just fighting for right for blacks, and it’s just great,” said Apodaca. Ricky is a humble kid, but he does not lack confidence either.

“If I’m on the mound I can just take over myself. If we need that one strike out to get it done, I know I can get it done,” said Ricky. He is a left handed pitcher that has multiple pitches in his repertoire including a fastball that hangs around the low 90s.

He is a great pitcher and that is what got him to this Dream Series event in Tempe, but Ricky can also play the field and hit the ball as well.

“Ricky is the best two-way player in the state and his hard work is paying off. He is going to have a great season and hopefully hear his name in the MLB draft in June,” said Sandia Head Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

Ricky hit for nearly a .500 batting average as a junior, and the now-senior is just coming off of a Perfect Game Baseball showcase in Florida. The news just came out Wednesday after that event, and Ricky is ranked as one of the top prospects in the United States out of high school.

Ricky will head out Thursday for the Dream Series Camp and will be there through Monday. He along with his baseball team are documenting their season this year and they encourage baseball fans to tune in to their YouTube page.