Pet of the Week – Dingo

Dingo is this week’s featured pet of the week. The four-year-old lab/shepherd mix is as smart as he is sweet and he’s looking for a forever home.

He’s just one of the many animals available for adoption through Animal Humane New Mexico.

The organization will be teaming up with the City of Albuquerque to celebrate “Year of the Dog”, kicking off Jan. 20 & 21. Special adoption rates will be offered during the event, and year-long campaigns will be taking place to find homes for the variety of animals still in the shelter.

For more details, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.