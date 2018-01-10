One of Albuquerque’s “best bands of 2017” is performing two free concerts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of Albuquerque’s “best bands of 2017”, Alchemie, is gearing up to perform free concerts.

The two-person band Alchemie was voted into the “Best Local Band” category in Albuquerque the Magazine’s “Best of the City 2017”, and members Nancy Haubrich and Robert Danielson are proud, as the ranking is based on the strength of their original compositions. They will be holding two performances, free of charge:

Wednesday, January 10 – Juan Tabo Library, 3407 Juan Tabo Bvd. NE, Albuquerque 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16 – Cherry Hills Library, 6901 Barstow NE, Albuquerque 6 p.m.to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.