New video shows suspect firing at police during chase down I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s stunning that no one was hurt after a lengthy chase and shootout down I-25 between New Mexico law enforcement and a wanted man.

Lane Reed, 23, who admitted to investigators he had been on multi-state armed robbery spree, said that he wanted to go out with a bang. New dash cam video shows what he meant.

With Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police officers on his tail, video shows the chaotic moments when Lane Reed led law enforcement on a miles-long chase down I-25 in late July; firing shots along the way.

It all began when Reed allegedly robbed a San Jose convenience store and stole the store owner’s pickup truck. Soon after, deputies spotted the truck on the I-25 frontage road in Santa Fe County, but Reed wouldn’t pull over.

A chase ensued. Reed started firing at law enforcement shattering a deputy’s windshield along with a State Police officer’s.

Deputy: “Yup, he’s still shooting. More shots fired. More shots fired.”

Reed had blatant disregard for the busy interstate.

Deputy: “I’m unable to return fire right now. Too much traffic.”

State Police who joined in and took the lead on the chase tried to nab him with spike strips but it didn’t work.

Reed eventually pulled over just north of Bernalillo and surrendered. Finally, he was in custody.

The truck and two cop cars were riddled with bullets. It’s amazing no one was hurt.

Law enforcement later learned just how many crimes he admitted to committing in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico in the weeks leading up to the chase.

Reed was also a fugitive out of Texas for armed robbery. He has past convictions in Texas for burglary too.

The case against Reed has since gone federal and includes charges of being a felon with a gun. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 5.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps