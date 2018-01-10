New Mexico state lawmaker seeks to block border wall

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico state lawmaker is seeking legislation to obstruct plans for a new border wall by the Trump administration.

Democratic Rep. Bill McCamley of Mesilla Park in southern New Mexico said Tuesday that he will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of state land in the construction of a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The New Mexico State Land Office oversees a patchwork of land holdings along the state’s southern border with Mexico.

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has discretion over whether McCamley’s proposal can be heard during a 30-day legislative session that begins Jan. 16, and it was unclear if she would allow it.