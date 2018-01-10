New Mexico raises bar for school funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers and the state’s Republican governor are seeking more money this year for public schools as a state district court contemplates whether more sweeping changes may be needed to fulfill constitutional guarantees for an adequate education.

Closing arguments are being filed this week in a school-funding trial that highlights the plight of low-income, Native American and English-language learners at New Mexico public schools.

The Democratic-led Legislature wants to increase annual general fund spending on public education in the coming fiscal year by nearly 2 percent to about $2.7 billion. Gov. Susana Martinez is seeking $20 million more.

Many school districts, parents and advocates are seeking more profound changes for school resources.

Additional proposals would hike taxes on tobacco products and divert money from the state’s sovereign wealth funds.